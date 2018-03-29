Happ went 1-for-5 with a leadoff home run in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Happ started Opening Day off on a good note for the Cubs, going deep off Miami starter Jose Urena in the top of the first inning. The 23-year-old also struck out three times in this one, something he did 31.2 percent of the time in 2017. Happ should put up good counting stats this season, but the strikeouts could continue to limit his batting average.