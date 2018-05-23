Happ hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Indians.

Happ started the last five games at four different positions, so Tuesday was a well-deserved day off, though he still managed to contribute in his lone at-bat. Albert Almora has played well in center field and has seemed to secure a significant amount of playing time there, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon is apparently committed to getting Happ in the lineup on a fairly regular basis.