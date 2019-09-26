Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates.

Happ now has eight home runs this season in 125 at-bats, which would equate to 32 long balls across 500 at-bats. The 25-year-old has certainly flashed his power so far in his MLB career, but he's still striking out nearly 26 percent of the time, and his inability to make consistent contact has limited his overall impact in the majors.