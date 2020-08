Happ went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Tigers.

Happ has been a productive hitter for the Cubs, and they've rewarded him with leadoff duties lately. Kris Bryant (wrist/finger) could reclaim the top spot in the order when he's able to return from the 10-day injured list, but Happ should still have a prominent spot in the lineup moving forward.