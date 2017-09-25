Happ is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.

With Happ out of the lineup, Jon Jay will move over to center field while Ben Zobrist heads to left, leaving room to Javier Baez at second base. In the month of September, Happ has hit .259 with a .737 OPS over 19 games. Strikeouts have continued to get the best of him, as he's struck out in 25 of his 64 plate appearances in that time.