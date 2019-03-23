Happ was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Happ managed an above-average 106 wRC+ last season despite striking out 36.1 percent of the time. He cut the strikeout rate to 25.0 percent this spring but is hitting just .135/.196/.192. His defensive versatility and decent bat should give him paths back to the big-league roster, but he'll need some time in the minors to sort his swing out first.

