Happ is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Happ will head to the bench as manager Joe Maddon deploys an outfield consisting of all left-handed hitters (Kyle Schwarber, Jon Jay, Jason Heyward) against righty Yu Darvish. Happ is 0-for-4 with three strikeouts this postseason, so while he'll be available off the bench, Maddon may choose to turn elsewhere late in the game.

