Happ is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Monday.

Happ will retreat to the bench with a right-handed starter (Max Scherzer) returning to the mound for the Nationals. In his stead, the Cubs will deploy Kyle Schwarber, Jon Jay and Jason Heyward -- all left-handed hitters -- from left to right in the outfield.

