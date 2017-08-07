Happ is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Happ will head to the bench for the third time in four games as Albert Almora takes over for him in center field. The switch-hitter has been cold at the plate recently, so manager Joe Maddon may continue to give him days off in order to get Almora and Jon Jay in the lineup more frequently.

