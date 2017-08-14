Cubs' Ian Happ: Heads to bench Monday
Happ is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Despite knocking a pinch-hit homer in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks, Happ will head to the bench for a second straight game, and the third time in five contests. Jon Jay will take over for him in center field for the contest, batting leadoff. While Happ is batting just .224 in 23 games since the All-Star break, his versatility has still allowed him to start more games than not.
