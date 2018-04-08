Happ is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Happ delivered a clutch two-RBI hit in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest but has been scuffling at the plate in the early going this season. Through 30 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is slashing .179/.233/.286 with an absurd 56.7 percent strikeout rate. Albert Almora draws center field duties in his absence.