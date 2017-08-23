Cubs' Ian Happ: Heads to bench Wednesday
Happ is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Ben Zobrist will start at second base and hit third while Happ heads to the bench. Happ's power has been on full display lately, as he's mashed three home runs and notched six RBI over the last five games. However, he's also struck out in eight of his 18 at-bats in that time.
