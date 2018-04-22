Cubs' Ian Happ: Hits bench Sunday
Happ is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Happ went 1-for-3 Saturday but has been squeezed for playing time recently as second baseman Javier Baez and center fielder Albert Almora have each been swinging scorching hot bats. Happ's 44.6 percent strikeout rate and nearly 30 percent soft-contact rate haven't helped his cause, either. Almora will grab the start in center field Sunday with Tommy La Stella manning second base.
