Cubs' Ian Happ: Hits first spring home run
Happ went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.
Happ's third inning blast was his first of the spring, and he's now batting .385 with a 1.050 OPS through five Cactus League games. Unfortunately for Happ, Albert Almora has been equally as locked in (1.810 OPS, two home runs in five games) this spring, and the two could once again split time in center field this year, which would cap their respective fantasy values.
