Happ went 2-for-5 with a double and a grand slam in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Pirates.

Happ got the Cubs back in the game with his fifth-inning grand slam, but the team's pitchers couldn't hold Pittsburgh down. The veteran outfielder now has 19 home runs this year, which is six away from trying the career high he set back in 2021. Happ has already established a new career high with his 77 RBI so far this season.