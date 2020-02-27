Happ is leading off and playing center field in his third spring training start Thursday against the Rangers.

The 25-year old is 2-for-6 at the plate with three RBI in two games heading into his fourth season major-league season. The Cubs' new manager David Ross has already confirmed that Kris Bryant will serve as the leadoff man, but Happ seems to occupy the leadoff spot whenever Bryant is out of the lineup. The switch hitting outfielder is expected to begin the year in a platoon role alongside Albert Almora Jr. Happ is expected to open the season hitting in the nine spot against right-handed pitching and will have plenty of opportunities to score runs when he can get on-base ahead of the big bats that headline Chicago's lineup.