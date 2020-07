Happ went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Happ has gotten off to a hot start, with two home runs and a 1.264 OPS through three games. Most importantly for his 2020 outlook, he started all three games, so he seems to be firmly ahead of Albert Almora in the center field pecking order. If Happ keeps producing at the plate, it looks like new manager David Ross will keep him in the lineup most days.