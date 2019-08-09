Happ went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Thursday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Happ hit a grand slam Wednesday and kept rolling in a second straight start at second base Thursday. After starting the season at Triple-A, the 24-year-old could be earning himself a regular role, and he certainly has the talent to be a significant fantasy contributor.