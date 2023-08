Happ went 2-for-4 with one double and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Happ led off the ninth with a home run off Pirates' closer David Bednar to cut the lead to one. Happ also doubled to record his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 11. For the season, Happ is now slashing .241/.359/.411 with 15 home runs, 60 RBI, 66 runs scored and 11 steals over 543 plate appearances.