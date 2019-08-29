Happ went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Mets.

Happ took Noah Syndergaard deep as part of a six-run first inning. The 25-year-old utility player has five home runs in 30 games with the Cubs after spending most of the season at Triple-A. Happ may never wow with his batting average, though his power makes him a dangerous player anytime he's in the lineup.

