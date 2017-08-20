Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers in Saturday win
Happ went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Happ took Toronto starter Nick Tepesch deep in the fourth inning for his 18th home run of the season, which cut a two-run deficit in half. The 23-year-old now has three home runs over his last three games, and he's been a solid fantasy contributor in his rookie season despite a .249 average.
