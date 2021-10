Happ went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Happ slammed the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning off Luis Garcia. He added two walks and another run. The 26-year-old is slashing .227/.323/.426 with 25 long balls, 66 RBI and 63 runs scored in 532 plate appearances this season. He has three extra-base hits in his last four games.