Happ went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and four total runs scored in Friday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Happ demonstrated both his patient eye at the plate as well as his burgeoning power stroke. The veteran outfielder now has 20 home runs in a season for the fifth time in his nine-year MLB career, and he's gone deep four times in his last seven games. Dating back to the beginning of August, Happ is now batting .282 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored across 31 contests.