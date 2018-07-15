Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Happ launched his 11th home run of the season in the second inning off Luis Perdomo. It was only his third home run since May 23, though his second since the calendar flipped to July. He was also busy on the basepaths, scoring three runs in a game for the first time this season. Happ has been prone to lengthy slumps this season and his 35.7% strikeout rate is likely the main culprit for that.