Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers twice Friday
Happ went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Happ homered in both of the first two innings to get to 13 long balls on the season through 84 games. The 24-year-old continues to strike out at a fairly high rate (26.7 percent), which is part of the reason his batting average sits at just .227. The Cubs don't really have room for the versatile Happ at the moment, but an injury in the second half of the season could change that.
