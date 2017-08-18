Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers twice in loss
Happ went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.
The rookie's playing time has taken a hit of late, as he's received just 35 at-bats in August. It's difficult to rely on Happ without more consistent starts, and while he's flashed both power and speed while in the lineup, he has just eight RBI and eight runs for the month. Additionally, it's worth noting that the Cubs are currently without both Addison Russell (foot) and Willson Contreras (hamstring), and Happ is still just a part-time player.
