Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Thanks to a recent resurgence, Happ moved his way up in the lineup to the cleanup spot and made it count, hammering out a pair of long balls to bring his season total to six. The outfielder gave Chicago the lead for good with a two-run shot in the third inning. He then led off the fifth frame with second homer of the day. Happ now has four home runs across six games since coming off the injured list following a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner. After a slow start to the season, Happ is slowly raising his slash line to .206/.320/.402.