Happ went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Happ went hitless in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader but fantasy managers won't complain about his production in the first game. The 26-year-old is now up to 12 home runs this season, which is tied for eighth most in the majors. It's also one more long ball than Happ hit in 58 games last year. He's established himself as a force at the top of Chicago's lineup.