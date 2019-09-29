Happ went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Happ spent the majority of 2019 at Triple-A Iowa and was not impressive at that level, posting a below-average batting line over 99 games. He's regained some of the lost shine since his late-July recall, hitting .268/.333/.572 with 11 homers in 57 games with the big-league club. That said, there's a lot of uncertainty facing the Cubs this offseason and Happ isn't assured of anything in 2020.