Cubs' Ian Happ: In contention for leadoff role
Happ is auditioning for the Cubs' leadoff spot, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Happ hit leadoff in the Cubs' Cactus League opener against the Brewers on Friday. Manager Joe Maddon cautioned against reading too much into a spring lineup, but said that Happ, Kyle Schwarber, and Albert Almora are among those in contention for the the leadoff role. Happ led off eight times for the Cubs in 2017, though his .328 on-base percentage is somewhat low for a table-setter. If he were to win the job and bat in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, his run total would jump up, but that would be offset by a drop in RBI, so the net effect won't be huge.
