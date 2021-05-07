Happ was placed on the injured list with a left rib contusion Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as Happ hasn't taken the field since colliding with teammate Nico Hoerner (forearm) on Tuesday. Hoerner has also been placed on the injured list. Happ's transaction was backdated by three days, so he'll be eligible to return next Friday, though it remains to be seen whether or not the Cubs expect him to do so. Nick Martini was recalled in a corresponding move.