Cubs' Ian Happ: Late addition to lineup
Happ was added to the Cubs' lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Albert Almora was scratched due to an illness, so Happ will take over in center for the second straight game while batting out of the leadoff position. During Thursday's series finale versus the Pirates, Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, raising his batting average to .216 on the year.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...