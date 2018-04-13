Happ was added to the Cubs' lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Albert Almora was scratched due to an illness, so Happ will take over in center for the second straight game while batting out of the leadoff position. During Thursday's series finale versus the Pirates, Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, raising his batting average to .216 on the year.

