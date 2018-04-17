Cubs' Ian Happ: Late addition to Tuesday's lineup
Happ was added to Tuesday's lineup and will start in center field while hitting leadoff against St. Louis, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Happ had initially been omitted from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. However, Ben Zobrist was scratched do to back tightness, resulting in Happ being a late addition. Over the last seven games, Happ has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a home run.
