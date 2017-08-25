Happ went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks Thursday in Cincinnati.

Happ got the scoring started with a second-inning long ball. He has heated back up of late, launching four homers in the past six games after managing only two in his previous 27. The ninth pick in the 2015 draft has already blossomed into a tremendous asset, bringing solid production from both sides of the plate while spending time at second base and all three outfield spots defensively.