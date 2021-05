Happ is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Reds.

The Cubs recently benched Happ for three consecutive days and used Anthony Rizzo as the leadoff hitter, but Happ is now in the lineup and batting first for the second straight contest. The 26-year-old is going to need to get going at the plate if he wants to remain in this spot, however. Happ is slashing just .139/.292/.177 through 25 games.