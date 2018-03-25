Cubs' Ian Happ: Likely to hit leadoff Opening Day
Happ is likely to be the Cubs' leadoff hitter on Opening Day, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't much of a surprise, as the Cubs identified Happ as a top candidate to bat leadoff early in camp. The 23-year-old has done nothing to relinquish the job during spring training, as he's slashing .333/.418/.875 in Cactus League action with five leadoff home runs (seven home runs overall). As a rookie last year, Happ scored 62 runs in 115 games, and he should soar past that mark in his second season batting in front of the likes of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...