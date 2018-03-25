Happ is likely to be the Cubs' leadoff hitter on Opening Day, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as the Cubs identified Happ as a top candidate to bat leadoff early in camp. The 23-year-old has done nothing to relinquish the job during spring training, as he's slashing .333/.418/.875 in Cactus League action with five leadoff home runs (seven home runs overall). As a rookie last year, Happ scored 62 runs in 115 games, and he should soar past that mark in his second season batting in front of the likes of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.