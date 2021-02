Happ will likely reprise his role as the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter in 2021, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Cubs added Joc Pederson during the offseason, and the former Dodger made 249 appearances in the leadoff spot during his seven seasons in Los Angeles. However, Chicago manager David Ross plans on sticking with Happ atop the order. Happ led off 37 times in 2020 and slashed .258/.361/.505 on the season with 12 home runs, 27 runs scored and 28 RBI.