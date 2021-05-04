Cubs manager David Ross said Happ isn't in the concussion protocol, but the outfielder will be held out of the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers due to a rib contusion, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Happ looked as though he suffered a serious injury when he was involved in a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner during Sunday's loss to the Reds, but he was fortunate to avoid a concussion. For now, the Cubs are viewing Happ as day-to-day before he heads in for more tests on his ribcage later Tuesday, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. Based on the results of his tests and how sore he's feeling, Happ could be an option to play in the second half of the doubleheader, but it's more likely Ross gives the 26-year-old the entire day off.