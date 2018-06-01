Happ is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Happ will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games, with Albert Almore starting in center field and Ben Zobrist in left field. The 23-year-old had a strong series against the Reds earlier this month but has struggled since, going 2-for-17 with seven strikeouts in 21 plate appearances.

