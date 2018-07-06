Happ is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Happ will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games, and is coming off an 0-for-4 performance with two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Tigers. The 23-year-old has a .252/.375/.452 slash line with 10 home runs in 210 at-bats, but Albert Amora will start in center fielder for the Cubs on Friday.