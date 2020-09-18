site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Not in Friday's lineup
Happ will be on the bench Friday against the Twins.
Happ still has a strong .941 OPS on the season, though he owns a .455 OPS over his last 11 games. Cameron Maybin will be the center fielder Friday.
