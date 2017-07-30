Cubs' Ian Happ: Not in the lineup Sunday
Happ is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Happ has been mired in a bit of a slump recently, with just three hits in his previous 24 at-bats. He'll get the day off with Albert Almora taking over in center field, batting seventh.
