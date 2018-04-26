Cubs' Ian Happ: Not in Thursday's lineup
Happ is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Happ will take a seat on the pine for the series opener as Albert Almora draws the start in center field against Chase Anderson. Over his last 10 appearances, Happ is hitting .345/.387/.621 with two home runs and four RBI.
