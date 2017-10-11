Play

Happ is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against Washington on Wednesday.

Although Tuesday's game was postponed due to weather, manager Joe Maddon will trot out the same starting nine that he had on the lineup card, which places Happ on the bench. With right-hander Tanner Roark taking the mound, Jon Jay will patrol center field and bat atop the order.

