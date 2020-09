Happ (forehead) is out of the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old exited Thursday's game after he hit a foul ball that bounced and hit him above the right eye, and he'll remain out of the lineup Friday. Happ appears to have avoided a serious injury as X-rays came back negative, but he'll nonetheless receive at least one day off. Cameron Maybin will receive the start in center field for the Cubs in his place.