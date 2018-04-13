Happ is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

Happ had begun the year on the long side of a platoon with Albert Almora, but after his early struggles, he's starting to cede time to Almora against righties as well. Happ is hitting .216/.275/.405 so far, good for an 87 wRC+, and he can't blame bad BABIP luck, as his BABIP is .353. What he can blame is an astronomical 45 percent strikeout rate, the second-highest in the league among qualified hitters. Happ struck out 31.2 percent of the time in his major-league debut, but his strikeout rates in the minors all fell between 21 and 24 percent, so there was hope that he could improve in that area this year. He still has the potential to turn things around, but it's undoubtedly been a disappointing start.