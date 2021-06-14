site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Not starting Monday
Happ will get the day off Monday against the Mets.
Happ has struggled significantly over his last 20 games, hitting just .131/.274/.246. Jake Marisnick will handle center field in his absence.
