Cubs' Ian Happ: Not starting Saturday
Happ is out of the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
The Cubs will give Happ a breather after his 0-for-4 Friday outing. Albert Almora will start in center field and hit sixth with Happ out of the lineup. Happ's rookie season has gone very well thus far, as he's logged 19 home runs and 46 RBI over 84 games. His .245 batting average has room to climb if the 23-year-old cuts down on the strikeouts, as he's struck out in over 30 percent of his plate appearances since being called up.
