Cubs' Ian Happ: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Happ isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Happ had gone 0-for-10 with a walk and five strikeouts across the last three games. Jake Marisnick will start in center field and bat seventh.
