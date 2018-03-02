Cubs' Ian Happ: Off to strong spring start
Happ has five hits and three home runs in just 10 at-bats so far in spring training.
After clubbing 24 home runs in 364 at-bats as a rookie last year, Happ looks poised for another big season in the power department if early returns are any indication. The 23-year-old is also competing for the leadoff spot this spring. If he wins the job and bats in front of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, he should see an uptick in runs, though he'd likely have fewer RBI opportunities. No matter where he bats, Happ is shaping up to be a fantasy force for many years to come.
